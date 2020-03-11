Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Doris Sagely

Doris Sagely Obituary
Doris Sagely
Doris "Nancy" Sagely, 91, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home. She was a retired librarian from Lonoke Public Schools.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Maurice Sagely; her parents, Dexter and Kittye (Woodruff) Bautts; and her brother and his wife, Sonny and Anna Lee Bautts.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie McCullar and husband Joe of Van Buren and Scarlett Perry and husband Randall of Statesville, N.C.; four grandchildren, Jeff and Sage McCullar and Ashlee and Scott Perry; and two great-grandchildren, Jake and Connor McCullar.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13 at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren with cremation to follow, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jim Lasdell, Bill Wyatt, Sage McCullar, Jeffrey McCullar, Scott Perry, Jake McCullar, Connor McCullar, Andy Rice and Bobby Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Hospice, 2910 Jenny Lind Road. Suite 4, Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Heritage United Methodist Church, 1604 Pointer Trail, Van Buren, AR 72956; or Almost Home Animal Shelter, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 12, 2020
