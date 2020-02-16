|
|
Doris Smith
Doris Ann Smith, who resided in Central City, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Ashton Place Health and Rehabilitation in Barling. She was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Barling to the late Herman McMahan and Pearl (Bullington) McMahan. She was 90 years old.
Doris and her husband were the original owners of Perfecto Cleaners. For many years, Doris also worked as chief operator for phone services at Fort Chaffee. In her younger years, she drove race cars in the Powder Puff Derbys at Razorback and Thunderbird Speedways and was Powder Puff Champion multiple times. Doris was an avid collector of primitive antiques and enjoyed her many trips with friends to find unusual collectables. She was a wonderful mother that always put her family first. Doris will always be held close to our hearts and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert Kenneth Smith Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Kenneth Smith Jr. and wife Jeri Smith and Alan Keith Smith; two granddaughters, Kasey McMahen and Sunny Moore and husband Ty Moore; a great-granddaughter, Maeli McMahen; a great-grandson, Lucas Moore; a brother, William McMahan; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn McMahan.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Mayberry Cemetery in Central City, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Robert Kenneth Smith Jr., Alan K. Smith, Ty Moore, Lucas Moore, Bill McMahan, Bill Hanson and John Maness Jr.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 17, 2020