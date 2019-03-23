|
|
Doris Sonnier
Doris Sonnier, 81, a longtime resident of Fort Smith who recently moved to Ennis, Texas, died in her sleep at home Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was born Feb. 5, 1938, in Biggs, Calif., to Thurmon and Trix Davenport. Doris grew up in Scott County and graduated from Waldron High School in 1956. Throughout her life she held several secretarial positions, retiring from the State of Arkansas social services. She was reared in the Assemblies of God and was a longtime member of Harvest Time Church in Fort Smith. She loved to travel and had visited San Antonio and Waldron in the two weeks prior to her death.
Doris is survived by one daughter, LaDonna Mills and spouse Russell of Ennis; four grandchildren, Rebekah Mills of Oklahoma City, Rachel Rushing and spouse Michael of Seven Points, Texas, and Reagan Mills and Lindsey Mills of Ennis. The joy of her heart was her two great-granddaughters, Zoey Elizabeth and Zayliegh-Lynn Hope Rushing. She left behind a brother, Jerry Davenport and spouse Brenda of Fort Smith; three nephews, Roger Reed, Rodney Reed and Randall Reed; and three nieces, Michele Jay, Tammy Ray and Marchele Moore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Sonnier; her parents; and a sister, Betty Jo Reed.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church she was attending at the time of her death, Grace Tabernacle Building Fund, 1200 Dolfie Lane, Suite 105, Ennis, TX 75119.
Graveside service will be 11:30 am Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., before the service at Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 24, 2019