1/
Doris Taylor
1946 - 2020-10-25
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Taylor
Doris Jean Willis, 74, of Fort Smith died Oct. 25, 2020.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Church of God in Christ in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by a daughter, Cicily Thomas; three sons, Tracy, Tony and Mark Taylor; four sisters, Kathleen Ritter, Ann Seymour, Ida Black and Pat Thompson; and two brothers, Jerry and Allen Walker.
Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved