Doris Taylor

Doris Jean Willis, 74, of Fort Smith died Oct. 25, 2020.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Church of God in Christ in Fort Smith with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.

She is survived by a daughter, Cicily Thomas; three sons, Tracy, Tony and Mark Taylor; four sisters, Kathleen Ritter, Ann Seymour, Ida Black and Pat Thompson; and two brothers, Jerry and Allen Walker.

Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



