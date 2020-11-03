1/1
Doris Townley
1916 - 2020
Doris Ellenia Crowe Townley, a resident of Fort Smith, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 104. She was born July 13, 1916, in Fort Smith to Ellenia Augusta Bates Crowe and Theopholus (Opp) Waldron Crowe.
Doris was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church and Aldersgate Sunday school class. She participated in various church activities, including circle meetings. She was an avid duplicate bridge player and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed golf, tennis and all of her beloved grandchildren's activities; she and her husband, Shannon, could always be found at their sporting events and dance recitals.
She was preceded in death by her much loved husband of many years, Shannon Townley; and a daughter, Mary Shannon.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Townley Foster and Jo Lynne Townley Edwards and husband Larry, both of Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren, Faren Leigh Foster Swartzendruber and husband Dave of Denver, Mary Shannon Foster Bailey and husband Danny of Greenwood, Brooke Alison Edwards Gebb and husband Paul, Matthew Townley Edwards and wife Sarah and David Michael Edwards and wife Breezy, all of Oklahoma City, and Jill Courtney Edwards Johnson and husband Carlton of Dallas; and seven loving great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To view her online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion
