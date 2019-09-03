Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
Doris Wallace Obituary
Doris Wallace
Doris Fay (Seal) Wallace, 78, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Wallace; two sons, Randy Wallace of Greenwood and Tony Wallace of Spiro; two daughters, Terri Napier of Greenwood and Debbie Sobolewski of Mooresville, N.C.; one brother, James Seal of Mena; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Seal.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019
