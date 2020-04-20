|
Doris Woodruff
Doris "Kay" Woodruff, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. Kay was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Poteau to Luther and Ethel (West) Woodruff.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Wald; and a brother, James Woodruff.
Survivors include a daughter Treisa Dugas; a son, Richard Wald; a brother, Bill Woodruff and wife Mike; a sister, Mary Woodruff; a sister-in-law, Joyce Woodruff; two grandchildren, Wesley Dugas and Crystal Cordoba and husband Marcos; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Graveside service was held Saturday, April 18 at Oakland Cemetery with Bryan Loughmiller officiating, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2020