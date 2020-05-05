|
Dorotha David
Dorotha Faye Cox David of Van Buren passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and Dotma. Dorotha was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Sadler, Texas, the second child of Vera and Rad Cox. She attended grade school in Whitesboro and Gainesville, Texas, and graduated from Gainesville High School, where her favorite subject was English. She attended the University of North Texas and graduated in three years with a business degree. Upon graduation, she joined the office at Standard Oil in Gainesville. A few months later, Edward Blackwell David — "the most handsome man in the world" — walked in and the rest was history. Dorotha and Edward owned and operated their own oil and gas exploration company in Casper, Wyo., for many years.
Dorotha was referred to as a precious lady and that fit her to a tee. She was sweet and kind, and loved nothing more than being with her family. She was expressive, funny and tenderhearted. With her red hair and silly side, she would sometimes remind people of I Love Lucy. Conversation was the highlight of her day — just like her daddy, she loved to talk with people. Never afraid to try different things, she was always up for a new adventure. We will always remember her saying, "Let's go!" with a happy smile and enthusiasm. At age 80, she was running down the streets of Paris, France, at 10:30 at night in search of a certain handbag while those younger than her lagged behind. At 81, she went exploring through a cavern in Texas and the same day rode on a zipline. A lover of ice skating, dancing, old movies, music and fashion, she took pride in looking and feeling her best. She was an adventurous soul who sought the most out of life.
Dorotha was happy for what she had. She believed in always taking the high road and having strong moral values. With a sweet twinkle in her eye, you could see how much she loved you. She always knew just the right thing to say and gave the best advice. Family meant everything to her and she was the best mother you could ask for.
Dorotha and Ed lived a full life in Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming, before finally retiring to Arkansas; but no matter what, Dorotha's heart and love was always with Texas. Dorotha was a proud member of the social sorority Beta Sigma Phi and even received her 60-year pin. A lifelong Methodist, she was a member of Heritage Church. Tenderhearted but strong, Dorotha Faye Cox David was a fighter to the very end.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Edward B. David; and a brother, John Ross.
She is survived by two daughters, Dayna David of Van Buren and DeLynn Boal of West Des Moines, Iowa; four grandchildren, grandson Chris David of Arlington, Va., granddaughter Kayla Boal of Kansas City, Mo., grandson Mitch Boal of New York, N.Y., and granddaughter Kelsey Boal of West Des Moines; a stepdaughter, Barbara Rizzo (Greg) of Houston; a brother, Brady Cox of Dallas; and three nephews, Mike, Tracy and Richard Cox of Texas.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn cemetery.
"Bye, oh baby bye oh bye." Goodnight to our sweet, precious lady. We love you forever.
Published in Times Record on May 6, 2020