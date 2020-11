Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family

Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family

Dorothea Dye-Hill

Dorothea Marie Dye-Hill, 71, died Oct. 30, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by four sons, Benjamin Miller and Kenneth, John and Joshua Hill; and 10 grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store