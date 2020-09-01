Dorothea Yeager

Dorothea Ellen Yeager, 85, of Greenwood passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1935, in Mulberry to Gervis and Mary Louise (Moore) Fisher. She was a 29-year retired employee from Whirlpool Manufacturing, a homemaker and a member of Fairview Regular Baptist Church in Mulberry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Yeager; a daughter, Phyllis Ushery; a son, David Kincy; a grandson, Timmy Lynch; and two sisters, Barbara Yeager and Betty Cole and husband Bill.

Survivors include five daughters, Rita McCabe of Mulberry, Peggy Barger and husband Robert of Greenwood, Patricia Whitehead and husband Terry of North Carolina, Beverly Roach of Greenwood and Melissa Ross and husband Walter of Clarksville; two sons, Tommy Kincy and wife Denice of Van Buren and Danny Kincy and wife Kim of Lavaca; a son-in-law, David Ushery of Morrilton; two stepdaughters, Tessa Hayes of Mulberry and Judy Currier of Ozark; a sister, Paula Dozier and husband Duncan of Charleston; two brothers, C.G. Fisher and wife Phyllis of Mulberry and Barry Fisher and wife Beverly of Oklahoma; 25 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Fairview Regular Baptist Church with interment at Hight Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Regular Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, David McCabe, Travis Rowe, Barry Kincy, Justin Reed, Paul Naegle, Kenny Gibbons, Terrin Ushery, David Releford, Reno Kincy, Brandon Kincy, Shannon Dool and Richard Dool.

Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters.



