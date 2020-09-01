Dorothea Yeager

Dorothea Ellen Yeager, 85, of Greenwood died Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Regular Baptist Church in Mulberry with burial at Hight Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by five daughters, Rita McCabe, Peggy Barger, Patricia Whitehead, Beverly Roach and Melissa Ross; two sons, Tommy and Danny Kincy; two stepdaughters, Tessa Hayes and Judy Currier; a sister, Paula Dozier; two brothers, C.G. and Barry Fisher; 25 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.



