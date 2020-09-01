1/
Dorothea Yeager
1935 - 2020-08-31
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothea Yeager
Dorothea Ellen Yeager, 85, of Greenwood died Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Regular Baptist Church in Mulberry with burial at Hight Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
She is survived by five daughters, Rita McCabe, Peggy Barger, Patricia Whitehead, Beverly Roach and Melissa Ross; two sons, Tommy and Danny Kincy; two stepdaughters, Tessa Hayes and Judy Currier; a sister, Paula Dozier; two brothers, C.G. and Barry Fisher; 25 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved