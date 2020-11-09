1/1
Dorothy Branch
Dorothy Branch
Dorothy Sue Branch, 66, of Pocola passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Oct. 1, 1954, in Claremore, Okla., to H.C. and Billie (Vinyard) Maynard. She was a registered nurse at Sparks Regional Medical Center and an avid animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Randall of the home; two daughters, Candice Dunn and husband Harvey of Central City and Krysta Winchester and husband Rusty of Lavaca; a son, Tony Staton of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren, Andrew Dunn, Brianna, Hannah and Roman Winchester and Shelby and Brittney Staton.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to Kitties and Kanines, 4300 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
