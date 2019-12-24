|
Dorothy Brewer
Dorothy Louise Brewer, 78, of Sallisaw died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Memory Garden Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by five daughters, Joetta and Mechelle Brewer, Connie Arnold and Wendy Rogers, all of Sallisaw, and LaDonna Page of Broken Bow, Okla.; three sisters, Patsy Marsh of Tulsa, Myron Mader of Muldrow and Clara Birchfield of Mountainburg; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 25, 2019