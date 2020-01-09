Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Caperton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Caperton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Caperton Obituary
Dorothy Caperton
Dorothy Caperton, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. She was born in Fort Smith to James and Clover Ingram. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Dorothy was a "lifetime" ballroom dancer at Fraternal Order of the Eagles, a member of the Sparks Guild and a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Caperton; her parents; and a sister.
She is survived by three daughters, Sammie Perceful, Jammie McClure and husband Bill and Leisha Burford. She is also survived by four grandkids, Dustin Perceful, Gabe Roberts, Emmie Thomas and Ellie Glidewell; and seven great-grandchildren, Mollie, Claire, Olivia, Lynnlee, Sawyer, Sam and Paxton.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Perceful, Gabe Roberts, Nick Glidewell, Derrick Thomas, Bill McClure and Steve Knight.
Junior pallbearers will be Saywer Thomas, Sam Roberts and Paxton Perceful.
Honorary pallbearers are the Elite Eight: Donnie Pendergraft, Ruth Kaundart, Mary Kay Henson, Marilyn Law, Sally Gean, Ethel Long and Helen Lanier.
Her family would like to thank Grace at Home (the Purple Girls) and the wonderful staff at Butterfield Independent Living.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would be honored to know that donations were made to the Community Rescue Mission or Gregory Kistler Treatment Center.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -