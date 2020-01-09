|
|
Dorothy Caperton
Dorothy Caperton, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. She was born in Fort Smith to James and Clover Ingram. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Dorothy was a "lifetime" ballroom dancer at Fraternal Order of the Eagles, a member of the Sparks Guild and a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Caperton; her parents; and a sister.
She is survived by three daughters, Sammie Perceful, Jammie McClure and husband Bill and Leisha Burford. She is also survived by four grandkids, Dustin Perceful, Gabe Roberts, Emmie Thomas and Ellie Glidewell; and seven great-grandchildren, Mollie, Claire, Olivia, Lynnlee, Sawyer, Sam and Paxton.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Private family burial will be at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Perceful, Gabe Roberts, Nick Glidewell, Derrick Thomas, Bill McClure and Steve Knight.
Junior pallbearers will be Saywer Thomas, Sam Roberts and Paxton Perceful.
Honorary pallbearers are the Elite Eight: Donnie Pendergraft, Ruth Kaundart, Mary Kay Henson, Marilyn Law, Sally Gean, Ethel Long and Helen Lanier.
Her family would like to thank Grace at Home (the Purple Girls) and the wonderful staff at Butterfield Independent Living.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy would be honored to know that donations were made to the Community Rescue Mission or Gregory Kistler Treatment Center.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020