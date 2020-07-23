Dorothy Carroll
Dorothy Mae Carroll, 89, of Fort Smith died July 21, 2020. She retired from Kmart and Walmart and attended Church of Christ in Van Buren.
She believed in God and supported the Gideons because they supply Bibles all over the world in all languages; she knew people could be saved and find Jesus from reading the Bible. She went to Africa as a missionary and was truly blessed, even though she broke her knee and arm on the trip. She was a true woman of God, something we need more of. God Bless.
She is survived by a daughter, Lorretta Moore of Dallas; a son, Gary Carroll and wife Ngeun of Fort Smith; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090, or online at www.gideons.org
.