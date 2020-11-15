1/
Dorothy Curry
Dorothy Sizemore Curry, 77, of Sallisaw died Nov. 14, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Dewayne Walters; a sister, Carolyn Russell; a brother, Donny Sizemore; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 5-7 p.m.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
