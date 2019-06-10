|
Dorothy Dolan
Dorothy Ann Dolan, 96, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a seamstress, farmer and homemaker. Dorothy was active in the community, an avid golfer and member of Greenwood First Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Greenwood First Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Mathews of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Dwayne Reeves and Brent Reeves, both of Fort Smith, Richie Rayls of Phoenix, James Rayls of Menifee, Calif., Ben Rayls of Fort Collins, Colo., and Windy Reynolds of Riverside, Calif.; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Dolan; and daughters, Glenda Kay Reeves and Carol Ann Rayls.
Published in Times Record on June 11, 2019