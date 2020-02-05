|
Dorothy Fialho
Dorothy Lorraine Fialho, who resided in Charleston, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born April 16, 1938, in Danville to the late David Leon Johnson and Lillian Inez (Burrows) Johnson. She was 81 years old. Dorothy was the owner and operator of The Beauty Bank in San Jose, Calif., for many years, where she retired as a cosmetologist and cosmetology instructor. After her retirement, she and her husband Richard enjoyed traveling. She was an avid golfer and gardener and she loved to cook. Dorothy loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Greenwood. Dorothy will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Johnson.
She is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, Richard Walter Fialho; a son, David Crain and wife Christine of Phoenix; a daughter, Pamela Crain of Santa Cruz, Calif.; a stepdaughter, Janet Silva and husband Rick of Los Banos, Calif.; a sister, Margaret Sanders and husband Dennis of Paris; a brother, Ken Johnson and wife Carol of Paris; four grandchildren, Stephen Osborn, Rhiannon Ward, Aja Mahan and Ian Crain; a stepgranddaughter, Cassie Bohr; six great-grandchildren, Logan Crain, Madeline Crain, Ella Crain, Arthur Ward, Obe Ward and Lydia Osborn; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Bella Villanueva, Sadie Bohr and Cal Bohr.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be James Johnson, Heath Johnson, Rhiannon Crain, Aja Mahan, Ian Crain and Cassie Bohr.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 6, 2020