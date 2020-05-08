|
|
|
Dorothy Fry
Dorothy Virginia (White) Fry, 95, of Reichert died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Stigler, Okla.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Fry, Linda Meeks and Peggy McAlester; two sons, Jim and Roger Fry; a sister, Dora Thompson; a brother, Robert White; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2020