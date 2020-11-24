1/1
Dorothy Gable
Dorothy Louise Gable, 77, of Booneville passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Booneville. She was a retired secretary from Tinker Air Force Base.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Perkins and Genell McGarrah; her husband, Doyle Gable; and two brothers, William and Lloyd Perkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracie Baldis and Lisa Meeks (Zachary Kayler); two brothers, Bill Perkins and Robert Perkins; a sister, Linda McAllister; two granddaughters; and a great-grandson.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Washburn Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Washburn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
