Dorothy Gable
Dorothy Louise Gable, 77, of Booneville passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Booneville. She was a retired secretary from Tinker Air Force Base.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Perkins and Genell McGarrah; her husband, Doyle Gable; and two brothers, William and Lloyd Perkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracie Baldis and Lisa Meeks (Zachary Kayler); two brothers, Bill Perkins and Robert Perkins; a sister, Linda McAllister; two granddaughters; and a great-grandson.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Washburn Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
