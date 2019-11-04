|
|
Dorothy Greer
Dorothy J. Greer, 97, of Greenwood passed away Nov. 2, 2019, at Memory Lane in Van Buren. She was born Sept. 27, 1922, near Nashville, Ark., to Melvin and Willie E. (Lawson) Gathright. Dorothy's family moved to Oklahoma for a better way of life during the 1920s when Oklahoma was booming with oil jobs. She attended schools in Pawnee County and graduated with the class of 1940 at Terlton High School; she was the last living member of her class. After working a year in Tulsa, she married J.W. "Pete" Greer from Terlton and became a farmer's wife, where they raised chickens, cattle and farm crops and sold fresh milk.
Dorothy worked at The Cleveland American newspaper, Lakeside Times newspaper, for Dr. Chapman and Dr. Powell in Cleveland, Okla., and at Hissom Memorial Center and later transferred to the Tulsa County Department of Human Services as a caseworker, where she retired after 25 years. Dorothy was a 50-year member of First Baptist Church in Terlton and later attended First Methodist Church in Dewey, Okla. She was a volunteer in Dewey at the Washington County Nutrition Center, Salvation Army Auxiliary, church circle and Chicklets Bible study group. She was a dominate force in the senior community of Dewey and lived independently until she was 91 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Tom Greer; two brothers, Truman and James Gathright; and her husbands, J.W. "Pete" Greer and John E. Greer.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue Edwards and her husband Otis of Greenwood; a daughter-in-law, Helen Greer of Dewey; four grandsons, Bryan Greer and his wife Tina of Fort Gibson, Okla., Kevin Edwards and his wife Troyce of Fort Smith, Kyle Edwards and his wife Brandi of Wainwright, Okla., and Chad Greer and his wife Tracie of Dewey; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and great-nephews.
Family-held graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Terlton Cemetery.
Cremation was under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019