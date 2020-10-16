1/1
Dorothy Hinkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Hinkle
Dorothy Ann (Cole) Hinkle, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. She was a retired housekeeper for private residents in Fort Smith, as well as a wonderful homemaker. She was a member of Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith for 75 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester L. Hinkle Sr.; her parents, Oscar and Voyle Cole; three sisters, Barbara Logan, Wanda Ailene Williams and Jewel Hooks; six brothers, Omar Lee Cole, Billy Joe Cole, Marvin Ray Cole, George Thomas Cole, Nathaniel Cole and Harold Cole; and a son, the Rev. Gary L. Hinkle Sr.
She is survived by five daughters, Connie Alexander (Joseph) of Gallatin, Tenn., Alice Shell (Leon, deceased), Wanda Lee (Gregory) and Phyllis Williams (Brady), all of Fort Smith, and Lesia Edmondson (Isaiah) of Sherwood; two sons, Chester L. Hinkle Jr. (Shirley, deceased) and Michael T. Hinkle (Lisa), both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Mildred McKinney (Eulus, deceased) of Fort Smith and Sylvia Thomas (Nathaniel) of Lawton, Okla.; two brothers, Russell Cole of Fort Smith and Oscar Cole Jr. of Lawton; a daughter-in-law, Virginia Hinkle (Gary, deceased) of Fort Smith; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m. to greet guests.
To send online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Viewing
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint James Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved