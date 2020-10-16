Dorothy Hinkle
Dorothy Ann (Cole) Hinkle, 94, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home. She was a retired housekeeper for private residents in Fort Smith, as well as a wonderful homemaker. She was a member of Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith for 75 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester L. Hinkle Sr.; her parents, Oscar and Voyle Cole; three sisters, Barbara Logan, Wanda Ailene Williams and Jewel Hooks; six brothers, Omar Lee Cole, Billy Joe Cole, Marvin Ray Cole, George Thomas Cole, Nathaniel Cole and Harold Cole; and a son, the Rev. Gary L. Hinkle Sr.
She is survived by five daughters, Connie Alexander (Joseph) of Gallatin, Tenn., Alice Shell (Leon, deceased), Wanda Lee (Gregory) and Phyllis Williams (Brady), all of Fort Smith, and Lesia Edmondson (Isaiah) of Sherwood; two sons, Chester L. Hinkle Jr. (Shirley, deceased) and Michael T. Hinkle (Lisa), both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Mildred McKinney (Eulus, deceased) of Fort Smith and Sylvia Thomas (Nathaniel) of Lawton, Okla.; two brothers, Russell Cole of Fort Smith and Oscar Cole Jr. of Lawton; a daughter-in-law, Virginia Hinkle (Gary, deceased) of Fort Smith; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will be present from 5-7 p.m. to greet guests.
To send online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.