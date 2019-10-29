|
Dorothy Horne
Dorothy Ann Horne, 81, of Paris passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Ozark. Dorothy was born April 29, 1938, in Paris to her parents, Lambert and Bulah (Rogers) Appleton. She ran Buckhorn Tavern in Paris and was a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She loved sewing clothes for her grandchildren, making baby doll quilts and spending time with each of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lambert and Bulah (Rogers) Appleton; her husband of 46 years, Manuel Horne; a son, David Horne; five brothers, Pete "J.V." Appleton, Wayne "Powder" Appleton, Jim Appleton, Harold Appleton and Leon Appleton; and four sisters, Pat "Nudey" Gilbert, Willene Rogers, Catherine Rogers and Mary "Mert" Jean Brown.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Gentry Williams of Paris; three great-grandchildren, Baylee Brown, Gavin Williams and Timber Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial at Horne Cemetery in Midway, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Honorary pallbearers are Gavin and Timber Williams.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 30, 2019