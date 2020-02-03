|
Dorothy Jacobs
Dorothy Dial Armstrong Jacobs, age 80, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Paris. Born Oct. 21, 1939, to Ray and Helen Armstrong, she was raised in Coal Hill and graduated from Coal Hill High School in 1957. In 1958, Dorothy married E.L. Jacobs of Hunt. Dorothy attended the College of the Ozarks (now University of the Ozarks) in Clarksville, where she receiving a degree in Elementary Education and Art in 1964. She received a Master's Degree in Education from Arkansas Tech University in 1982. She worked as an elementary school teacher at Lamar from 1964-73 and at Paris from 1973-97. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, the Road Hogs, the Retired Teachers Association of Arkansas and First United Methodist Church in Paris. She enjoyed quilting, traveling to Razorback games and participating in sorority activities. She also enjoyed arguing with her husband about pretty much anything, while loving him faithfully for over 60 years.
She is survived by her husband, E.L. Jacobs of Paris; a daughter, Edye White of Paris; a son and daughter in-law, Eddie and Melanie Jacobs of Memphis, Tenn.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Paris.
Family will hold a private interment at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Hunt, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Elm St., Paris, AR 72855.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 4, 2020