|
|
Dorothy Jones
Dorothy Ann Jones, 92, of Barling passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born June 1, 1926, in Massard to Herman Seibold Sr. and Gertrude Erman Seibold. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling. Dorothy enjoyed quilting, gardening and feeding the birds. She enjoyed cooking meals for the whole family to enjoy.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Jones; grandson, Kenny Fuller; great-grandson, Jaxson Gavin; a sister, Mary Rich; and a brother, Herman Seibold Jr..
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Thomas Jones (Beverly) and Raymond Jones; five daughters, Betty Weindel (Johnny), Evelyn Lenhardt (Herman), Teresa Spain, Debra Ruth (Roger) and Diann Weindel (Mike); 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Barling with burial to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation to follow from 7-8 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Internet obituary and online tributes are available at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2019