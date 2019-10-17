|
Dorothy Koch
Dorothy Helen Koch, 93, of Maumelle, was born Dec. 19, 1925, in Scranton to her parents, Joseph and Anna Krallman Raible. She passed away Oct. 16, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Sharon McKinney of Fort Smith, Patsy Hubmann and her husband Alan of Quitman, Doris Nichols and her husband David of Maumelle and Ronnie Koch and his wife Kimberly of North Little Rock; as well as nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eugene Koch.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Arkansas State Veterans Hero Home No. 5 for their loving care.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Cathedral of St. Andrew in Little Rock. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Little Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas State Veterans Hero Home No. 5 in North Little Rock in her honor.
Please visit www.griffinleggetthealeyroth.com for her online guestbook.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019