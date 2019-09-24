Home

Dorothy Hellen Matthews, 84, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Mattingly and Paula Matthews; a son, Loy Matthews; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with visitation from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 25, 2019
