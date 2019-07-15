|
Dorothy Oxner
Dorothy Lucile Bettes Folks Oxner, 96, of Sallisaw died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow. Burial will be at noon Thursday at Marianna Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Melinda Riggs; a stepson, Craig Oxner; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
