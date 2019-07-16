|
|
Dorothy Oxner
Funeral service for Dorothy Lucile Bettes Folks Oxner, 96, of Sallisaw will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow. Burial will be at noon Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Marianna Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She was born June 19, 1923, in Norman, Okla., to Etta (White) Bettes and Lee Bettes and passed away July 13, 2019, in Sallisaw. Lucile met and married Arvel Folks and moved to Sallisaw in 1946. They ran a dairy farm for 17 years. She worked as a proofreader for newspapers in Sallisaw, Fort Smith, Galveston, Texas, and Memphis, Tenn. She met and married Sam Oxner in Memphis and lived in Marianna for 30 years. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2005. Her hobbies included oil painting and quilting. She donated her handmade quilts each year for auction to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital. She enjoyed weekly card games with a group of eight women and attended the Sallisaw Nutrition Center for lunch. She also enjoyed good conversation with friends and a daily domino game. Her favorite book was the Bible, which she read through each year. She was a giving, loving person. She will be missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Folks Riggs of Sallisaw; two grandchildren, Lisa Riggs Jenkins and husband Kent, of Oologah, Okla., and Steve Riggs of Sallisaw; great-granddaughter, Chelsea Calvert of Fort Smith; great-great-grandson, Isaac Dean Calvert of Fort Smith; stepson, Craig Oxner and wife Marcheta, of Memphis; granddaughter, Michelle Smith of Memphis; great-grandchildren, Justin and Haylie Smith of Memphis; stepdaughter, Sharon Sadiq of Little Rock; grandchildren, Nicholas and Melinda Lance and Adielle Sadiq of Little Rock; niece, Nancy Copeland Willaford and husband Carey; and nephews, Wayne and Larry Bettes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Paul Copeland; and two brothers, Lee "Buddy" Bettes Jr. and Melvin Gene Bettes of Norman, Okla.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019