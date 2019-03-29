Home

Dorothy Dean Pittman, 84, of Roland died Monday, March 25, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte Ellis of Roland and Courtney Snider of Fort Smith; two sons, David Maupin of Muldrow and Jerry Maupin of Roland; three sisters, Pat Burns and Carolyn White, both of California, and Orbell Nichols of Oklahoma City; two brothers, George and Clifford Wight, both of California; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 30, 2019
