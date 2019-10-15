|
Dorothy Releford-Green
Dorothy Mae Releford-Green was born June 2, 1932, to the union of Charlie Releford and Lillian Nickerson Releford. She departed this life Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Valley Springs Nursing Facility in Van Buren with many loved ones surrounding her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and three sisters.
Her surviving roots include six children, Clarence (Pat) Youngblood of Houston, Glenda Posey and Donny (Jessie) Youngblood, both of Muldrow, Linda (Eddie) Burgess of Vian, Billy Youngblood of Fort Smith and Phyllis Alexander of Fayetteville; 30 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Dorothy's home going celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Trinity Methodist Church in Muldrow with burial to follow at Center Point Cemetery in Redland, Okla.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 16, 2019