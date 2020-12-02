Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Rhodes

Dorothy Ailene (Beller) Rhodes, 94, of Muldrow died Dec. 1, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow.

She is survived by a son, Geary Rhodes; a sister, Fern Real; a brother, Charlie Beller; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store