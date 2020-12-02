Dorothy Rhodes
Dorothy Ailene (Beller) Rhodes, 94, of Muldrow died Dec. 1, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow.
She is survived by a son, Geary Rhodes; a sister, Fern Real; a brother, Charlie Beller; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.