Dorothy Savage
Dorothy Savage
Dorothy Gene Savage passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 19, 2020, at her home at the age of 82. She was born Sept. 30, 1937, in Paris to Lawrence and Truie Crossno.
She was a stay-at-home mother to her five children and was always so proud of all of her children. After her lifelong love, Robert, died she pursued a career in real estate working for Kralicek Realty in Fort Smith, where she became a million dollar producer before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gerald and Cecil Cooper and Lawrence "L.J." Crossno; her husband, Robert William Savage; two children, Roberta Jean and David Walter Savage; and two great-grandchildren, Tony Austin Savage and Ricky Glen Lassabe.
Survivors include three sons, Richard and wife Cecilia of Missouri and Chris and wife Tammy and Philip and wife Cindy, both of Charleston; a daughter, Mary McLeroy of Branch; eight grandchildren, Eric Savage and wife Frances, Johnathan Savage, Regina Lassabe and husband Jessie, Jordan Savage, Jillian Savage-Currie and husband Lee, Sabrina Toplikar and husband Ben, Stefan Savage and Patrick McLeroy; seven great-grandchildren, Veronica Horn and husband Matthew, Alexander and Alyssa Savage, Helen Lassabe and fiancé Devin Shondel, Daryn and Lukas Lassabe and Scarlett Toplikar; and a great-great-granddaughter, Cecilia Horn.
Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 with funeral Mass to follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston with Father Norman McFall officiating. Private burial was held Monday, Sept. 21 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
