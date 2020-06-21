Dorothy Sutton
Dorothy "Lynn" Sutton, 64, of Muldrow passed from this life on June 18, 2020. She was born March 6, 1956, to Carl Massengale and Nancy Vails Massengale.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rickey Dale Sutton; her father, Carl; two brothers, Bobby and Timmy Massengale; and her stepfather, Matthew Villines.
Lynn is survived by a daughter, Whitney Sutton and husband Jimmy of Muldrow; a son, Dustin Sutton and wife Diane Wilson of Sallisaw; her mother, Nancy Villines; a grandson, Korben Xander Sutton; a sister, Cynthia Stimson of Muldrow; a brother, Walter Massengale and wife Liz of Roland; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will greet friends and celebrate Lynn's life, beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends are encouraged to wear colorful or floral print, rather than black. The family also asks that attendees wear a mask for the safety of themselves and others in attendance.
Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.