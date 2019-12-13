|
Dorothy Sy
Dorothy Elizabeth Sy, of Fort Smith, passed from this life on Dec. 10, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born April 22, 1926, in Vernon, Texas, to Ed and Annie Haseloff. She was the oldest of four children and lived her childhood years in the close-knit farming community of Lockett in north Texas. After graduating from high school, she left home to attend and graduate from St. John's College in Winfield, Kan. At the age of 19, Dorothy moved to St. Louis and worked for the Emergency Planning Council of the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod preparing and shipping food packages to World War II refugees in Europe. She later moved to Dallas, where she worked for Lone Star Gas Co. It was in Dallas that Dorothy met her future husband, Paul Sy, at a Walther League church function. They were married April 15, 1951. Their early married life was spent in Austin, Texas. Paul's career with Otis Elevator Co. then took them to Dallas, where their three children were born. They moved to Houston in 1966 and then Fort Smith in 1973.
Dorothy had a lifelong love of books and enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, sewing and all kinds of handwork including knitting and crocheting. She was always involved, whether in her children's activities as room mother and Cub Scout den mother, in her church as an altar guild member and president of the zone Lutheran Women's Missionary League, visiting shut-ins and nursing home residents or, even in her recent years, as president of Methodist Nursing Home's Resident Council.
Dorothy loved the Lord and she loved His people — her natural family, her church family at Bethel Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church who have been so faithful in holding her in their thoughts and prayers and her Methodist Nursing Home family who took such good care of her and meant so much to her these past 10 years. She was always able to remember the names of each one's spouse or special friend and their children and was genuinely interested in them, always asking after each one at every opportunity.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul; two sisters, Lillian and Ruth; and a brother, Edward.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Mark Sy (Debra) of Kingwood, Texas, Paula Sands (Bill) of Phoenix and Drew Sy (Nancy) of Plainfield, Vt.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2100 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith, with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 318 S. 17th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Methodist Health and Rehab, 7425 Euper Lane, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 14, 2019