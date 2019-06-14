|
Dorothy Westphal
Dorothy Westphal, 84, of Rudy died June 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; six children, Martha Westphal, Susan Efurd and Carl, Ronald, Kenneth and James Westphal; a brother, Bobby Childers; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 15, 2019
