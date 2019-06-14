Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Westphal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Westphal

Obituary Flowers

Dorothy Westphal Obituary
Dorothy Westphal
Dorothy Westphal, 84, of Rudy died June 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; six children, Martha Westphal, Susan Efurd and Carl, Ronald, Kenneth and James Westphal; a brother, Bobby Childers; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.