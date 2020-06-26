Dorothy Willhite
Dorothy Willhite, 52, of Alma passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Letty Hunter; a sister, Mary Hunter; and a brother, Leon Hunter Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, JoAnna and Amber Willhite, both of Van Buren; a sister, Donna Hunter; two grandchildren, Abby and Autumn Pardue; and her boyfriend, Michael Fisher of Alma.
Family-held memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 3605 Kibler Road, Van Buren.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.