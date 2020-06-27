Dorothy Willhite
Dorothy Willhite
Dorothy Willhite, 52, of Alma died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at a local hospital.
Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
She is survived by her boyfriend, Michael Fisher; two daughters, JoAnna and Amber Willhite; a sister, Donna Hunter; and two grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Eastern Heights Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
