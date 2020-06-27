Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Willhite

Dorothy Willhite, 52, of Alma died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at a local hospital.

Family-held memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

She is survived by her boyfriend, Michael Fisher; two daughters, JoAnna and Amber Willhite; a sister, Donna Hunter; and two grandchildren.



