Dorthy Allison

Dorthy Inez (Smith) Allison, 91, of Pocola passed away Wednesday, June 4, 2020, in Spiro. She was born Dec. 16, 1928. Dorthy taught many years at Pocola Elementary School and was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Pocola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Smith and Lucy Spangler Smith Lee; her husband of 58 years, Edward Allison; three brothers, Clifford, Olen and Earl Smith; and a sister, Naomi Pipkins.

She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Brannon and husband Geoffrey; a grandchild, Allison Nicole Cowan and husband Ryan; two sisters, Louise Smith and Jean Dean; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola with the Rev. Doug Jackson officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



