Doug Mattingly
Douglas "Doug" Mattingly, age 62, of Mountainburg passed away April 15, 2020, in Fayetteville. He was born Aug. 9, 1957, in Louisville, Ky.
Doug was a loving husband, father and friend to many. He was very smart, patient and funny, and a very good craftsman. He enjoyed restoring old cars and working on other various projects. He spent most of his time in his shop. On a Saturday night, Doug could often be found at a local dirt racetrack; or during the day, watching a car race on TV. He touched the lives of many with his outgoing personality. He will truly be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zack Mattingly and Shirley Henson Mattingly; and a stepdaughter, Crystal Buswell.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Corrina Mattingly; two sisters, Mary Smith and husband Max and Gina Mattingly; a son, J.C. Mattingly and wife Susana; a daughter, Whitney Blankenship and husband Jirad; a stepdaughter, Jamie McDonnor and husband Daniel; and four grandchildren, Breyanna Mattingly, Sean McDonnor, Jillian McDonnor and Porter Buswell.
Per Doug's request, there will be no formal service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only in Springdale.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 22, 2020