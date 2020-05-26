Home

Douglas Allen
Douglas Ray Allen, 78, of Sallisaw died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three daughters, Tina Wheeler, Shelly Thompson and Monica Carbone; two sons, Clay Allen and Scott Whitefield; four sisters, Velma Edwards, Kay Vanzandt, Frances Wilson and Jeannie Morton; three brothers, Bernis, Shannon and Eual Allen; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on May 27, 2020
