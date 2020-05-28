|
Douglas Allen
Douglas Ray Allen, 78, of Sallisaw, passed away May 24, 2020, in Sallisaw. He was born March 16, 1942, in Muldrow to Minnie (Turner) Allen and Harvell David Allen. He married Sharon (Kiser) Allen on Nov. 8, 1974, in Stilwell, Okla. He was a retired home builder and of the Baptist faith. He loved music, family, his community and dancing and he had a great sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Lex and Mike Allen.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon of the home; six children, Tina Wheeler and Billy of Gans, Shelly Thompson and Jerry of Arkoma, Clay Allen of Sallisaw, Scott Whitefield of Tulsa, Kami Haje and John of Tulsa and Monica Carbone and Peter of Boston; 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Chaz, Colton, Justin, Heather, Melissa, T.J., Nicholas, Anna and Lucas; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Velma Edwards of Nicut, Kay Vanzandt of Muldrow, Frances Wilson of Van Buren and Jeannie Morton of Cedarville; three brothers, Bernis Allen of Liberty, Shannon Allen of Muldrow and Eual Allen of Fayetteville; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30 at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw. Burial will follow at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Agent Mallory Martin-Funeral Home in Sallisaw, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephews.
Published in Times Record on May 29, 2020