Douglas Birchfield
Douglas Waylon Birchfield, 76, of Mountainburg passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Born Aug. 26, 1943, in Bidville, he was the son of Jasper and Floy Birchfield and the last surviving of their seven children. A lifelong resident of Mountainburg, he was a builder who worked on many projects throughout the area and created the dinosaurs at Mountainburg City Park on Highway 71. He was a member of Clear Creek Masonic Lodge in Mountainburg, a former volunteer fireman and a school board member. His hobbies included woodcarving and spending time with his family and his dog Cody. He never passed up an opportunity to have a cup of coffee and enjoy conversation with friends.
Survivors include two sons Jody and wife Sandra of Fayetteville and Bradley and wife Leslee of Mountainburg; two grandchildren, Reagan and Mabrey; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Bidville Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bidville Cemetery Fund c/o BancorpSouth, 17 U.S. 64 East, Alma, AR 72921; or Clear Creek Lodge No. 332 in Mountainburg at any Citizens Bank branch.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020