Douglas Boyd

Douglas Earl Boyd, 76, died Sept. 4, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; two children. Shawna Hurdle and Sean Boyd; two stepsons, Michael and Matthew Chaffee, eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



