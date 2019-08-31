|
Douglas McRae
Douglas Christopher McRae, of Fort Smith, was born Jan. 10, 1983, in El Dorado. He passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He attended Northside High School and studied music at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. He worked in the restaurant industry and pursued his music interests until he purchased his own establishment, Hero's on Garrison Avenue. Because of his love of music, he used his bar to support the local live music scene. He loved the outdoors and had many adventures camping, hiking and canoeing. He was baptized at First Presbyterian Church in El Dorado in 1983. He participated in many community-oriented organizations from a young age and through being a downtown business owner.
He died all too soon but he lived life to its fullest, which gives his family and friends much comfort. Doug was loved by all who met him and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his father, Duncan Christopher McRae and his wife Ruthie McRae; his sister, Heather McRae and her husband Terry Lovell; his sister, Jennifer McRae; and his stepsister, Andrea Cadelli.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie Deck.
Memorial service for Douglas will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.
Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Solar under the Sun (www.solarunderthesun.org), an ecumenical outreach that brings solar energy to the developing world in order to alleviate energy poverty; or Meat Fight (www.meatfight.com), a non-profit that raises money to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation through funlanthropy.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019