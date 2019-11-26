|
Dovie Reano
Dovie Arlene Reano, 77, of Ozark died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker. She was born Sept. 10, 1942, in the New Hope community in Drew County to Loyd and Lelia Goyne Rodgers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Reano; a brother, Jimmy Rodgers; and a sister, Merle Hickam.
Dovie is survived by two sons, Steve Reano and wife Mitzi and Scott Reano and wife Sherry, all of Ozark; two sisters, Aurelia Pennington of West Fork and Christine Pennington of Monticello; a brother, Ervin Rodgers of Crossett; three grandchildren, Tiffany Reano and companion D.J. Schouweiler of Clarksville, Jared Reano and wife Brittany of Prairie Grove and Kevin Reano and wife Amy of Hartman; and four great-grandchildren, James, Lilly and Edward Schouweiler, all of Clarksville, and Josie Reano of Hartman.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with Brothers Ted Darling and Kendall Ross officiating and burial at Highland Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home. She is being laid to rest with her beloved companion, Binki.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike and Darryl Pennington, Roy York, Mike and Chris McCall and Matt Coleman.
Honorary pallbearers are her nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Dovie to an animal shelter or rescue of one's choosing.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 27, 2019