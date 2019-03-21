|
|
Dovie Williams
Dovie L. (Smith) Williams, of Mansfield, left this life on March 20, 2019, at the age of 93 years, 11 months and 11 days. Dovie was born April 9, 1925, in Scott County to the late Felix and Mima (Taylor) Smith. She enjoyed cooking and spending special times with her family.
Dovie is survived by two sons, Paul and wife Shannon Williams of Mansfield and Arnold and wife Dalana Williams of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Julie (Evans) Williams, Linda and husband Davey Lowery, Allen and wife Angela Williams and Macy and husband Stevie Cowan; and six great-grandchildren, Aaron, Kaylie, Austin, Danielle, Colten and Jani. She is also survived by her siblings, Frances Judy, Dora Harrison, Melvin Smith and wife Betty and Margaret McCafferty and husband Jerry; and a host of others friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Williams; parents, Felix and Mima Smith; and six siblings, Ardell, Jess, Lester, Roxie, Evie Jewell and Iola.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Mansfield.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Mansfield with Brother Keith Elmore officiating. Burial will follow the service at Freedom Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Pallbearers will be Allen Williams, Bill Weaver, Kevin Jolley, Stevie Cowan, Davy Lowery and Aaron Evans.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 22, 2019