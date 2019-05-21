|
Doy Wilkins
Doy Dan Wilkins, 87, of Sallisaw died Monday, May 20, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Church of Christ in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Bernice; a daughter, Nancy Dockery; a sister, Betty Fenton; and three grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on May 22, 2019
