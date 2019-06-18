|
|
Doyce McDaniel
Doyce (McCraw) McDaniel, also belovedly known as "GeGe," 78, of Mountain Home passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 14, 1940, in Parks to G.E. "Gete" and Beaulah (Hickerson) McCraw. Doyce was owner and principal broker of McDaniel Real Estate in Mountain Home for many years. She retired in 2003. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed history, biographies and politics. Her greatest joy was her role as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Doyce was a Christian and had a deep abiding faith in God.
Ms. McDaniel is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Ron) McCraw of Fayetteville and Kathy (Lewis) Bishop of Mountain Home; four grandaughters, Shannon (Garrett) Rucker, Anna (Chad) Hudson, Courtney (Brandon) Pickett and Candace (Richard) King, all of Mountain Home; a stepgrandaughter, Katy (Zach) DuBois; and six great-grandchildren, Amelia Rucker, Strat Rucker, Jackson Criner, Dell Pickett, Sydney King and Myles King, all of Mountain Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Eugene McCraw and Arnold McCraw: and one grandaughter, Kaylan Lawrence.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Parks Cemetary. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron.
You may leave words of remembrance for Doyce's family by visiting www.heritagememorialfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019