Doyle Frost
Doyle Mathew Frost, age 93, of Charleston died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Baptist Health in Fort Smith. He was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Magazine to Vester and Duffie Ming Frost.
In his early years, Doyle was a lemon farmer while living in California. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force during World War II and the Korean War and was a retired civil service security guard.
He was a member of Assembly of God Church in Branch, an avid hunter and fisherman, and his grandchildren's biggest cheerleader. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, Hilda Pettigrew Frost; his parents; two daughters, Duffie Knuckey and Brenda Ystebo; a son, Jimmy Frost; three grandchildren, Mark Knuckey, Kenneth Mullinax Jr. and Brendan Mullinax; a sister, Reba Buck; and four brothers, Garland, Darvin, Milburn and Raymond.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Hanger and husband Edwin of Fort Smith; a son, Ronnie Frost and wife Debra of Duvall, Wash.; a sister, Sue Brown of Havana; 10 grandchildren, Ken Mullinax, Lesha Knuckey, Shawn Miller, Jake Clark, Jimmy Frost, Gene Cross, Tonya Fletcher, Leasha Koon, Sara Kuntz and Jennifer Sweet; 26 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with Brother Darryl Frost officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Baxley Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Sears, Gene Cross, Tim Pettigrew, Jeffrey Canada, Dilyn Orr, Brian Fletcher and Bennett Fletcher.
.